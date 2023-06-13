USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month

230620-N-AR554-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 20, 2023) Ensign Zaquavius Grissom, from Lagrange, Georgia, gives a speech during a Pride Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 20, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

