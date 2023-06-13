USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month

230620-N-AR554-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 20, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas, command master chief of Ronald Reagan, Ensign Zaquavius Grissom, from Lagrange, Georgia, and Quartermaster 1st Class Jacob Anderson, from Bloomingdale, Georgia, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony during a Pride Month celebration on the aft mess decks, in the South China Sea, June 20 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

