    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230620-N-AR554-1081 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 20, 2023) Sailors purchase Gay, Lesbian, And Supporting Sailors merchandise during a Pride Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 20, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    GLASS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    pride month
    LGBTQ

