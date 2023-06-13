230620-N-AR554-1081 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 20, 2023) Sailors purchase Gay, Lesbian, And Supporting Sailors merchandise during a Pride Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 20, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7880658
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-AR554-1081
|Resolution:
|6930x4625
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Pride Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
