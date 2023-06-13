Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Jolaun Conley Supervisor of the Month [Image 2 of 10]

    TSgt Jolaun Conley Supervisor of the Month

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jolaun Conley, 18th Wing Staff Judge Advocate non-commissioned officer in charge, military justice from Atlanta, Georgia was selected as the 18th Wing’s Supervisor of the Month at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Supervisor of the Month program is an opportunity for outstanding non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7880656
    VIRIN: 230622-O-QQ371-7032
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 484.05 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Jolaun Conley Supervisor of the Month [Image 10 of 10], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    SoW
    Naoto Anazawa
    Supervisor of the Month
    18th WSA
    TSgt Jolaun Conley

