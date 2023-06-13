230624-N-YP095-1210 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 24, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Exavier Casillas, from Groton, Connecticut, shoots a phone-and-distance line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abbigail Beardsley/Released)
|06.24.2023
|06.25.2023 13:05
|7880531
|230624-N-YP095-1210
|5760x3840
|929.66 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|2
This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Abbigail Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
