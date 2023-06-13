IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

230624-N-YP095-1089 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Madison Meany, from Woodstock, Georgia, left, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Trung Nguyen, from Orange County, California, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Peter Nudi, from Pittsburgh, standby as crash crewman during a vertical replenishment at sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abbigail Beardsley/Released)

