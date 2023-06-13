Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 20 of 24]

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230624-N-YP095-1103 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Trung Nguyen, from Orange County, California, stands on a Mobile Firefighting Vehicle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abbigail Beardsley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7880527
    VIRIN: 230624-N-YP095-1103
    Resolution: 5024x3349
    Size: 957.77 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Abbigail Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department
    Division
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT