IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

230624-N-VC924-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 24, 2023) Lt. Mitchell Busa, from Boston, conducts a pre-flight check on an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Elmore/Released)

