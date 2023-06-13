Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 13 of 24]

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230623-N-EH898-2002 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 23, 2023) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 prepares to lands on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7880520
    VIRIN: 230623-N-EH898-2002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Jorge LeBaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX
    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vrc40
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT