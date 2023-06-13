IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

230624-N-UQ924-1231 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Jun. 24, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley/Released)

