230624-N-TE455-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 24, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mo Bourdi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 13:06 Photo ID: 7880517 VIRIN: 230624-N-TE455-1004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 789.96 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Mo Bourdi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.