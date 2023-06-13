German air force Col. Christian John, commander of the Wunstorf Air Base, speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
This work, German air force Col. Christian John speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
