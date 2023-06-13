Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German air force Col. Christian John speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    German air force Col. Christian John speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    German air force Col. Christian John, commander of the Wunstorf Air Base, speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7880479
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-QB509-1020
    Resolution: 4976x3311
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German air force Col. Christian John speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023
    German air force Col. Christian John speaks to a group of local politicians and citizens during exercise Air Defender 2023
    U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard, Col. Christian John, and Mayor Carsten Piellusch converse at exercise Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    German Luftwaffe
    AD23
    182nd Airlfit Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT