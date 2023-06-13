USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth

230619-N-OE145-1147 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 19, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), center, and Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas, left, participate in a traditional cake cutting ceremony with Lt. j.g David Murphy, from New York City during a Juneteenth celebration on the aft mess decks, in the South China Sea, June 19, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

