Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230619-N-OE145-1132 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 19, 2023) Chief Yeoman Antonio Johnson, from Cleveland, directs the Diversity and Heritage Committee choir during a Juneteenth celebration on the aft mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 19, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 7880433
    VIRIN: 230619-N-OE145-1132
    Resolution: 1889x1257
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Navy
    celebration
    Juneteenth
    emancipation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT