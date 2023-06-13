Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky and Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly low-level mission over Germany during Air Defender 2023 [Image 15 of 18]

    Kentucky and Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly low-level mission over Germany during Air Defender 2023

    GERMANY

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force , Maj. Loren Miller, a pilot assigned to 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, flies a C-130J Super Hercules for a low-level training mission over Germany during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 16, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 7880426
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-PJ280-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky and Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly low-level mission over Germany during Air Defender 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

