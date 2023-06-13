Kentucky and Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly low-level mission over Germany during Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt. Aaron Johnson, a pilot assigned to 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, flies a C-130J Super Hercules for a low-level training mission over Germany during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 16, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7880423
|VIRIN:
|230616-Z-PJ280-1011
|Resolution:
|5783x3848
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
