USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Juneteenth

230619-N-OE145-1084 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 19, 2023) The Diversity and Heritage Committee choir of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), sings during a Juneteenth celebration on the aft mess decks, in the South China Sea, June 19, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
06.19.2023
06.25.2023
7880421
230619-N-OE145-1084
2287x1522
1.48 MB
SOUTH CHINA SEA
1
7
