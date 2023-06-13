Kentucky and Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fly low-level mission over Germany during Air Defender 2023

U.S. Airmen with the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas National Guard, fly a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the Moselle River in Germany on a low-level training mission during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 16, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

