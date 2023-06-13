Sailors oversee the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7880319
|VIRIN:
|230617-N-JO823-2065
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
