Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Dominik Vasilj, left, from Chicago, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dora Snoh, from Columbus, Ohio, both assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, inspect ordnance on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 09:00 Photo ID: 7880318 VIRIN: 230617-N-JO823-2216 Resolution: 2715x1966 Size: 1.41 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.