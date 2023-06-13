Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Daphne Peala, from Elira, New York, performs a safety check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 09:00
    VIRIN: 230617-N-JO823-2195
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

