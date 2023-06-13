Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Lt. Michael Wycoff, from Omaha, Nebraska, signals the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 7880316
    VIRIN: 230617-N-JO823-2124
    Resolution: 3105x2128
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

