Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657) [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230617-N-FQ639-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Machinery Repairman Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, repairs air system parts on a lathe for the French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657) aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 08:41
    Photo ID: 7880312
    VIRIN: 230617-N-FQ639-1075
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend GLASS meeting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend GLASS meeting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the 125th Birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the 125th Birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the 125th Birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the 125th Birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Bilateral cooperation
    French
    USS Ronald Reagan
    machining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT