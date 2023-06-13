230617-N-FQ639-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Machinery Repairman Fireman Tyler Eskelson, from Minneapolis, repairs air system parts on a lathe for the French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657) aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) repairs parts for French navy Aquitane-class frigate Lorraine (D657) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal