Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023 [Image 14 of 14]

    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023

    KUWAIT

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    American and Kuwaiti military leaders attend the quarterly Joint Implementation Committee at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Jun. 21, 2023. Attendees from U.S. service branches within Central Command, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, and KMoD coordinate planning, funding, and future efforts in partnership across a three-day conference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7880223
    VIRIN: 230621-A-FM739-7623
    Resolution: 8191x4384
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023
    US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Kuwait
    KLE
    Partnership
    JIC
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT