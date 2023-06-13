US-Kuwait Defense Cooperation Week, June 2023

American and Kuwaiti military leaders, led by Col. Rolandis Crawl, Director of Office of Military Cooperation - Kuwait, U.S. Army Central, and Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Otaibi, the director of Kuwaiti Military Cooperation Office, Kuwaiti Army, attend the quarterly Joint Implementation Committee at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Jun. 20, 2023. Attendees from U.S. service branches within Central Command, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, and KMoD coordinate planning, funding, and future efforts in partnership across a three-day conference.

