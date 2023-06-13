230623-N-NH267-1099 GULF OF OMAN (June 23, 2023) Seaman Ndezja Gardner stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, June 23, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 01:53 Photo ID: 7880200 VIRIN: 230623-N-NH257-1099 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Daily Ops [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.