Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Left-Side Driver Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Left-Side Driver Training

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Gray 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    A driver assigned to C Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and a Marine assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin prepare for driver training before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Robertson Barracks, Australia June 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 21 - Aug 4.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7880151
    VIRIN: 230622-A-MT359-1003
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 0 B
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Left-Side Driver Training [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Left-Side Driver Training
    Joint Left-Side Driver Training
    Joint Left-Side Driver Training
    Joint Left-Side Driver Traininig

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT