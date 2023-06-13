230623-N-JC256-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 23, 2023) Sailors participate in a burial at sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 23:00 Photo ID: 7880146 VIRIN: 230623-N-JC256-1010 Resolution: 5426x3618 Size: 2.63 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 16 of 16], by SN Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.