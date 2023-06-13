IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

230623-N-HE057-1040 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Jun. 23, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dawson Ellis, from Fayetteville, Tennessee, checks the connection integrity of the back-up computer on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)

