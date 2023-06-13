Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 7 of 16]

    IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.31.2011

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230623-N-HE057-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (Jun. 23, 2023) Sailors mount a turret onto an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2011
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 22:59
    Photo ID: 7880139
    VIRIN: 230623-N-HE057-1029
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 843.92 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX [Image 16 of 16], by SA Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

