IKE Carrier Strike Group participates in COMPTUEX

230623-N-EH898-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (June 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Chaowen Ma, from Arcadia, California, tows an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, onto an aircraft elevator on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The IKE Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge LeBaron/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 23:00 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN