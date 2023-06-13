Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling training for austere environments during Air Defender 2023 [Image 21 of 22]

    Refueling training for austere environments during Air Defender 2023

    LECHFELD AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, and an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, land at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany during exercise Air Defender (AD23), June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:50
    Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    AD23
    German Air Defender 2023

