Refueling training for austere environments during Air Defender 2023

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard guides a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to a stopping point for refueling operations during exercise Air Defender (AD23), June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

