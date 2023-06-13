U.S. Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard and to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard practice refueling operations, transferring fuel directly from C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, to Idaho’s A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:49 Photo ID: 7879975 VIRIN: 230619-Z-AY311-2175 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.43 MB Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling training for austere environments during Air Defender 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.