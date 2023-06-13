U.S. Airmen assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard and to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard practice refueling operations, transferring fuel directly from C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, to Idaho’s A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23), June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 15:49
|Photo ID:
|7879974
|VIRIN:
|230619-Z-AY311-2174
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling training for austere environments during Air Defender 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT