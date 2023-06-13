Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay safe this summer at JBLE [Image 3 of 3]

    Stay safe this summer at JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Elizabeth Ware, lead lifeguard and pool manager watches over a public pool at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2023. According to the International Lifesaving Federation, having lifeguards on duty resulted in the rescue of more than 1 million lives a year!

