Elizabeth Ware, lead lifeguard and pool manager watches over a public pool at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2023. According to the International Lifesaving Federation, having lifeguards on duty resulted in the rescue of more than 1 million lives a year!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 14:49 Photo ID: 7879949 VIRIN: 230624-F-SO714-1005 Resolution: 5455x3629 Size: 7.92 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay safe this summer at JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.