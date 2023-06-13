Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay safe this summer at JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith, 633d Public Affairs specialist applies sunscreen before heading into the sun at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2023. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, having five or more sunburns doubles your risk of melanoma; sunscreen helps prevent sunburn. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

    This work, Stay safe this summer at JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Sunscreen

