U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith, 633d Public Affairs specialist applies sunscreen before heading into the sun at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2023. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, having five or more sunburns doubles your risk of melanoma; sunscreen helps prevent sunburn. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7879948
|VIRIN:
|230624-F-SO714-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay safe this summer at JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
