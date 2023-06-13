U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Judson White, an avionics specialist with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, prepares to debrief pilots following a training sortie during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7879945 VIRIN: 230622-Z-LQ671-1607 Resolution: 5153x3429 Size: 6.45 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th FW supports Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.