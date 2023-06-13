114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Judson White, an avionics specialist with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, prepares to debrief pilots following a training sortie during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
