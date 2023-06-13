114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Weinacht, senior enlisted leader, 114th Fighter Wing South Dakota National Guard, dons ear protection while on the flightline during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

