114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, perform post flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7879943
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-LQ671-1621
|Resolution:
|5571x3707
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
