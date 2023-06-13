Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Air Refueling Wing Juneteenth Event Honors James Meredith [Image 3 of 5]

    128th Air Refueling Wing Juneteenth Event Honors James Meredith

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    James Meredith, a civil rights icon, and Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, his esteemed partner, speak to members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, creating an atmosphere of shared learning and profound appreciation for their historic contributions June 20, 2023. In celebration of Juneteenth, the 128th Air Refueling Wing welcomed civil rights activist and U.S. Air Force veteran, James Meredith, and Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, to a special event where they both shared their experiences of struggle and perseverance through social justice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Cynthia Yang)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7879930
    VIRIN: 230620-Z-AH530-1003
    Resolution: 6347x4236
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Diversity
    128 ARW
    Juneteenth
    James Meredith

