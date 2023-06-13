James Meredith, a civil rights icon, and Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, his esteemed partner, watched a powerful documentary about James' groundbreaking activism alongside members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, creating an atmosphere of shared learning and profound appreciation for their historic contributions June 20, 2023.In celebration of Juneteenth, the 128th Air Refueling Wing welcomed civil rights activist and U.S. Air Force veteran, James Meredith, and Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, to a special event where they both shared their experiences of struggle and perseverance through social justice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Cynthia Yang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 7879929 VIRIN: 230620-Z-AH530-1002 Resolution: 5629x3757 Size: 9.29 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Juneteenth Event Honors James Meredith [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.