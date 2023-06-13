128th Air Refueling Wing Juneteenth Event Honors James Meredith

Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, a captivating speaker and esteemed historian, delivered an inspiring address to the members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing at a Juneteenth event on base, shedding light on the significance of the occasion and promoting unity and progress for a brighter future June 20, 2023. In celebration of Juneteenth, the 128th Air Refueling Wing welcomed civil rights activist and U.S. Air Force veteran, James Meredith, and Dr. Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, to a special event where they both shared their experiences of struggle and perseverance through social justice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Cynthia Yang)

