A sailor uses a line to break the Secretary of the Navy’s pennant during the USS Carl M. Levin commissioning ceremony in Baltimore, Md. June 24, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7879917
|VIRIN:
|230624-D-DB155-1020
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
This work, USS Carl M. Levin Commissioning [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
