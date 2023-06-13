3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Sling Load Training

Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, attach a cargo net with supplies to a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during sling load training at Camp Croft, Hungary, June 23, 2023. Sling load training allows 3rd CAB to increase interoperability between other U.S. Army units as well as our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

