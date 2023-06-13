Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Sling Load Training [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Sling Load Training

    HUNGARY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, attach a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle to a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during sling load training at Camp Croft, Hungary, June 23, 2023. Sling load training allows units to rapidly move supplies and equipment by using sling sets, cargo nets and other specially designed equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

