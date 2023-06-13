Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania. [Image 4 of 5]

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington , is briefed by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jay Ireland, commander of 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a congressional delegation visit at Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:19
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    This work, Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania. [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps
    CODELVisitPabrade

