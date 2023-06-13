U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada shakes hands with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jay Ireland, commander of 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, at Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. Cortez-Masto, including Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, met with Soldiers and toured the site during a congressional delegation visit to Forward Operating Site Pabrade. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 12:11 Photo ID: 7879861 VIRIN: 230623-Z-MI513-1032 Resolution: 4659x3384 Size: 2.06 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania. [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.