Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania.

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, stand in front of an M109AG Paladin 155 mm self-propelled howitzer during a static display before a congressional delegation visit at Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

