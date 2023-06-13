Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Pabrade, Lithuania.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Carl Guse, and other members of Guse’s team from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, before a congressional delegation visit at Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, June 23. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

